Over Our Head Players announce Snowdance finalists

The festival is a competition of original 10 minute comedies. In the ultimate interactive experience, the audience can vote for the production they enjoyed the most. The votes will be tallied throughout the five-week festival run, and the Snowdance “Best in Snow” will be awarded after the final performance on March 1. A cash award of $500 goes to Best in Snow, with a $200 award going to second place and $100 to third place.