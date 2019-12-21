Over Our Head Players announce Snowdance finalists

RACINE —Over Our Head Players has announced the 10 finalists selected for performance at the 2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival.
The festival is a competition of original 10 minute comedies. In the ultimate interactive experience, the audience can vote for the production they enjoyed the most. The votes will be tallied throughout the five-week festival run, and the Snowdance “Best in Snow” will be awarded after the final performance on March 1. A cash award of $500 goes to Best in Snow, with a $200 award going to second place and $100 to third place.
Between July and October, a record-breaking 654 scripts were submitted for consideration. Playwrights from 43 states and 12 foreign countries entered the competition. The largest number of entries came from New York, followed by California. Two of the 2020 finalists competed in previous Snowdance competitions. The Snowdance selection committee has chosen these finalists to further compete in production:
- "My Parent’s Carjacking" by Michael L. Johnson of Racine — An older couple is held up at the longest light in town.
- "For Whom the Yell Tolls" by James Ferguson of Plainville, Mass. — A new girlfriend meets her boyfriend’s mother.
- "Geese" by Peter Stavros of Louisville, Ky — A gaggle of geese ruins one couple’s day.
- "The Last Game Night" by Karen Fetherston of Racine — When friends play board games tensions run high.
- "The Talk" by Greg Beattie of Lafayette, La. — A father and son rap about the birds and the bees.
- "Go to The Light" by Laurie Allen of Odessa, Texas — Three children fulfill their dying dad’s last wishes.
- "Burning Airlines Give You So Much More" by Ruben Carbajal of Kenosha — It is amazing what some people do when their plane is crashing.
- "The Thief" by Christine Robinson of Peterlee, County Durham, England — A couple awakes to find a unique home intruder.
- "Elvis and the Psychiatrist" by Michael Noonan of Halifax, West Yorkshire, England — Everyone could use a little therapy once in a while, even Elvis.
- "A Disturbing Encounter at the Calhoun Residence Involving Sex, Marriage, and the American Musical Theatre" by William Cameron of Washington, Pa. — The title says it all, except there is also infidelity.
Snowdance will be staged Jan. 31-March 1 at Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St. For tickets, go to overourheadplayers.org or call the box office at 262-632-6802.