Outta Sight Kite Flight returning to Kenosha for 20th year

With the summer festival season heating up, everyone starts checking weekend weather forecasts.

That’s especially true for Scott Fisher, who is bringing the Outta Sight Kite Flight back to Kenosha’s Kennedy Park.

The free outdoor event attracts hundreds of kites — and kite fans — to the Downtown lakefront.

“We’re thrilled to be coming back to Kenosha,” said Fisher, president of Milwaukee’s Gift of Wings kite and aviation store and the kite event’s creator and organizer.

This is the 20th annual kite festival — it skipped 2020, like so many events — and Fisher said the location, right on the Lake Michigan shoreline, is ideal.

“Kennedy Park is probably one of the top 20 areas in the country for kite flying because of that wind off the lake,” he explained.

Perfect kite-flying weather, he said, “is a good, consistent wind of 10 to 12 miles per hour. That lake breeze always cools things off, and the kites fly really well.”

The weather, he said, “is our biggest concern each year. After 20 years in Kenosha, we’ve seen it all: Funnel clouds, lightning strikes, freezing weather, hot weather, too much wind and not enough wind. Having no wind is rare, but every once in a while, it does happen.

More often than not, he added, “the weather in the park, since it’s right on the lake, it just beautiful.”

We checked the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, and it looks like the wind conditions will be in the kite-flying sweet spot. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, so bundle up when you head to the festival. As for rain? There’s a small chance of late showers on Saturday, and a 40% chance of getting wet on Sunday.

The Canadians are back!

In 2021, the U.S. border with Canada was still closed, meaning those giant kites from Up North — which have included whales and an iconic red octopus — were missing in action.

Not so this year.

Alex Dagenais from Montreal and the Canadian Dream team will be back with their 150-foot octopus, 100-foot manta ray and 100-foot whale kites, Fisher said.

To make up for the lack of those flying giants in 2021, the festival debuted “Kenosha’s Got Kite Talent,” featuring large kites from the local area.

“There aren’t a lot of people who have giant kites,” Fisher said before the 2021 festival, “but a lot of people have big kites. We are inviting as many people as possible to come down and fly a kite. We especially want very large kites.”

The local kite talent search was so successful, Fisher said, “that we had a guy at the festival, Jake Peters of Kenosha, who is now part of our team.”

Ironically, Peters can’t be at the local festival this weekend, but Fisher and his team are on the lookout for 2022 contest participants.

“We were so excited to see all the kite talent in 2021,” he said. “There are a lot of talented and creative kite flyers out there. Whether you’re flying giant kites, stunt kites or kites of your own designs, that’s what we want to see.”

A winner will be announced both Saturday and Sunday.

The winners will receive gift certificates to local restaurants, and the festival will make a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation in honor of Connor Doran. He finished 12th on Season Five of “America’s Got Talent” and has perfected the art of indoor kite flying. He usually performs at the Kenosha kite festival but is not traveling yet, due to his epilepsy.

Candy ... and brats!

Visitors to the kite festival should be on the lookout for candy dropping from the sky during the popular Kids Candy Drop, which happens three times on Saturday and Sunday. Also back this year is the Brat Drop, for adults. Fully cooked bratwursts are attached to parachutes and float over the (hungry?) crowd.

Other highlights include:

The Grand Launch at noon both days. Organizers are hoping 400-500-some kites will be launch simultaneously to the tune of Mary Poppins’ “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.”

Professional kite team performances. The pros start at 12:20 p.m. both days. Teams include No Knots, which flies kites with four lines, in unison. “It’s like the Blue Angels, but with kites,” Fisher said. “They’ll be putting on three or four shows a day.”

Mike Delfar, a stunt kite flyer from Milwaukee. “He’s been kite flying for 30 years and is a world champion,” Fisher said. “He’s a class act, a good guy and is really good at his sport.”

Performances by the flying team Fire & Ice. Milwaukee’s own professional kite flyer, Paul Koepke, will be performing with Fire & Ice, also featuring Kathy Brinnehl.

The Kids Mad Dash. This popular event is 2:30 p.m. each day. The first 100 kids who sign up will receive free kites both days. Note: You must participate in the Mad Dash to get a free kite, sponsored by the City of Kenosha.

Happ

y anniversary

Fisher is thrilled the local festival has lasted for two decades — and counting.

“You start something and it goes along and goes along,” he said. “You’re at five and then 10 years and then it’s 20 years.”

The kite festival remains so popular, he said, “because it’s one of those things that people can do that’s fun, that’s free, that’s family, that’s community. And it’s relaxing.”

A lot of the credit, Fisher added, “goes to the Kenosha Parks Department, which is so great to work with every year.”

The Franklin resident calls Kenosha “my adopted city. I’ve met so many great folks there over the years.”

Events like the kite festival, he said, “usually only last four or five years, but this event has lasted because the public loves it and the mayors — we’ve only had two since we started in Kenosha — love and support it, too.”

The Outta Sight Kite Flight is organized by the city of Kenosha with Gift of Wings and the Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois, with the support of local sponsors.

