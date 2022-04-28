 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Outside Mullingar' on stage at Sixth Street Theater

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Outside Mullingar couple.jpg

Anne Mollerskov, left, and Kevin Sustachek share a scene in "Outside Mullingar," playing through Sunday at Over Our Head Players in Racine.

 Submitted Photo

RACINE — This is the final weekend for the Over Our Head Players’ production of “Outside Mullingar,” running through May 1 at the Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St.

Set in the Irish countryside, “Outside Mullingar” is about the romance of neighbors Anthony, an introverted farmer, and Rosemary, who has loved him since childhood.

This soft-hearted comedy is sprinkled with dark reflections on the unsatisfactory nature of life and the pains of love.

When Anthony’s father threatens to disinherit him, Rosemary steps into the middle of a land feud and family eccentricities. On the brink of romantic catastrophe, this Irish heroine fights to secure her dream of love.

“We have been waiting a long time to bring this play to our stage,” said Rich Smith, managing artistic director. “It has been on our radar since 2015. It is sweet, wonderful and beautifully written. We were in the middle of rehearsals when everything came to a screeching halt in March of 2020. For two years, this amazing cast stayed in touch and never lost the desire, friendship and chemistry they developed for this story.”

The cast includes Todd Johnson, Anne Mollerskov, Emily Mueller and Kevin Sustacheck. Smith directs and production manages, Diane Carlson assistant directs, with Chad Heinzelman as stage manager.

The show’s staff includes Janine Anderson, Amy Ball, Carlson, A.J. Laird, Elizabeth McGregor and Michael Retzlaff.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $18.50. Call 262-632-6802 or go to overour headplayers.org.

Kate Hudson says she's working on an album

