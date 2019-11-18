Ornament competition to debut at Racine Art Museum

RACINE — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will hold an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, to debut "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins’ and Greetins’ 2019."

The objects in this annual open competition of holiday-inspired ornaments, wrapped packages and greeting cards were created by artists, creatives and hobbyists from Racine and across the region.

The ornament-sized holiday decorations were created in a wide range of materials such as ceramics, stitched and knitted fibers, glass, painted wood and paper. The gift-wrapped packages and greeting cards also demonstrate how many different materials can be used for these purposes.

“The goal of this competition is to demonstrate many different ways of creating collectible decorations for one’s own use or to give as gifts and to assist RAM in giving its holiday season visitors an enjoyable way to celebrate,” said Bruce Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections.

Prizes will be awarded at the opening reception. The exhibit continues through Dec. 29.

Racine Art Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 or $5 for ages 12-18, full-time students and seniors 62 and older. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger.

