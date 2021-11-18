Opera debuting at Carthage

KENOSHA — Carthage College’s Opera Workshop is performing 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, in the college’s H.F. Johnson Recital Hall, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The performance will feature a new, original one-act opera written by Carthage Professor Greg Berg.

“Woman and Children: a Story of Titanic Survivors” is set aboard the Carpathia, the ship that picked up more than 700 survivors from the Titanic. If anybody survived the 1912 sinking, they were picked up by the Carpathia.

The opera, running about 25 minutes, focuses on several different female passengers who are waiting for other lifeboats to arrive and hoping to be reunited with their husbands. What they do not know is that there are no more lifeboats.

It is only when the order is given for the Carpathia to return to New York City that these women realize their husbands went down with the ship and are lost.

“It’s a moment I saw described in an incredible documentary a few years ago, described by one of the survivors, remembering those events from 70 years earlier,” Berg said.

The two-part program Opera Workshop program is called “The Power of Two: Unbreakable Bonds of Love and Friendship,” with a focus on showing “the importance and power of human connection and relationships.”

The first part will involve five opera duets from various operas: Puccini’s “La Boheme,” Gounod’s “Faust,” Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love,” Gluck’s “Orpheus and Euridice” and Monteverdi’s “Coronation of Poppea.” The duets take place over a 250-year span, showing the various relationships of humanity and how they have changed over the years.

The second part is Berg’s one-act opera.

Berg describes his opera as having “sad undertones broken by dashes of humor and romance that will leave our audience feeling moved, one way or another. This new work has been tailored to specific students’ voices, which will allow them to display their various theatrical talents.”

The Opera Workshop has a long tradition in Carthage’s Music Department, and students have collaborated with faculty directors such as Berg and Allison Hull on a wide range of operatic repertoire. The Opera Workshop has also debuted original pieces composed by faculty members, including Berg’s full-length opera “Black September” in 2016 and his one-act opera “Birds of a Feather: A Magic Flute Sequel” in January 2020. That opera was written to honor the life and legacy of Ray Watson, a music theater student at Carthage who died in December of 2019.

To obtain free general admission tickets, visit carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

