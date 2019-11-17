OOHP schedules Snowdance auditions

RACINE — Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for the original comedies in the 2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.

Roles are available for eight to 12 actors of any gender; various ages between 18-70 are needed. Most members of the acting ensemble will play multiple roles in a very fast-paced production. Auditions involve informal readings and may include audition challenges in a workshop atmosphere; prepared pieces are not necessary.

Volunteers are also needed in all technical capacities, including costumes, props, set building, house management, lights, sound, crew and ushers.

Performances are Jan. 31-March 1 at Sixth Street Theatre.

No previous theatrical experience is necessary to audition or volunteer. To arrange an alternate audition date or for more information, leave a message for Rich Smith, artistic director, at the box office, 262-632-6802.

