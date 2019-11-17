OOHP schedules Snowdance auditions

RACINE — Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for the original comedies in the 2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.
Roles are available for eight to 12 actors of any gender; various ages between 18-70 are needed. Most members of the acting ensemble will play multiple roles in a very fast-paced production. Auditions involve informal readings and may include audition challenges in a workshop atmosphere; prepared pieces are not necessary.
You have free articles remaining.
Volunteers are also needed in all technical capacities, including costumes, props, set building, house management, lights, sound, crew and ushers.
Performances are Jan. 31-March 1 at Sixth Street Theatre.
No previous theatrical experience is necessary to audition or volunteer. To arrange an alternate audition date or for more information, leave a message for Rich Smith, artistic director, at the box office, 262-632-6802.