OOHP plans auditions for 'The Roommate'

RACINE — Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for the comically touching story of friendship, "The Roommate" by Jen Silverman. They will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.

Commonly called "The Odd Couple" meets "Breaking Bad," "The Roommate" is the story of recently divorced Iowan, Sharon, and her new noisy and talkative roommate, Robyn, working through their differences while searching for meaning in their lives. Robyn wants to forget about her former life and past mistakes. Yet, the same things that Robyn is trying to put behind her are precisely the things that add excitement to Sharon’s boring life. In the end, how far will each woman go to change?

Roles are available for two women, ages 45-60. Auditions involve cold readings from the script; prepared pieces are not necessary. However, actors are encouraged to be familiar with the script.

Volunteers are also needed in all technical capacities including stage management, props, costumes, set building, lights, running crew and ushers.

Shows run three weekends, May 15- 31. Rehearsals will begin in March with rehearsals most weeknights.

No previous theatrical experience is necessary to audition or volunteer. To request a script or to arrange an alternate audition date, leave a message for director Cody Ernest or managing artistic director Rich Smith at the theater box office, 262-632-6802, or email boxoffice@overourheadplayers.org.

