OOHP plans auditions for Irish comedy
OOHP plans auditions for Irish comedy

RACINE — Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for the romantic Irish comedy "Outside Mullingar" by John Patrick Shanley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.

Set in Ireland, this lighthearted comedy is about introverted neighbors Anthony and Rosemary attempting to conquer their romantic ineptness to find happiness. Along their journey they’ll overcome heartbreaking loss, family rivalries and a bitter land dispute.

Roles are available for two women, ages 35-75, and two men, ages 45-75. Auditions involve cold readings from the script, however, actors are encouraged to be familiar with the script. Volunteers are needed in all technical capacities including stage management, props, costumes, set building, lights, running crew and ushers.

Rehearsals will begin in February and are held most weeknights. Shows run three weekends, March 27-April 11. For more information, to request a script or to arrange an alternate audition date, leave a message for director Rich Smith at 262-632-6802 or email boxoffice@overourheadplayers.org.

