One-person show by Katrina Hjelmgren at Spectrum Gallery

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery announces a new exhibit, “Midsommar Miasma,” a one-person show by Katrina Hjelmgren in the Rainbow Room with an opening from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The gallery is located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive.

Hjelmgren states the digital photographs on canvas were created “under the same atmosphere or miasma, being the global pandemic or COVID.” Some images are in color, some in black and white for specific reasons.

This is Hjelmgren’s first one-person show. She regularly shows her work in Spectrum’s Cooperative Gallery.