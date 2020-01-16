'On Golden Pond' on stage at Theatre Guild

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I loved having the freedom to explore and having Nate Stamper, our director, help me with that,” Kosterman explained. “I was a little intimidated at first, but as we have gone along in the last couple of months, I’ve learned that everyone is really nice and welcoming.”

With each of their characters playing such an important part in the arch of the story, Lewis and Kosterman have taken time to learn more about the depth of their roles.

“In many ways, Ethel is an ‘everywoman’ in terms of a wife and mother: she is a caretaker, a mediator trying to smooth out the wrinkles in our relationships, trying to get things taken care of for the family unit, always trying to be supportive and propel them forward and focus on the present and its possibilities,” Lewis stated.

“Billy develops an unusual and strong friendship with Norman, and, in a way, he is the son Norman always wanted,” Kosterman added. “The biggest challenge that I faced is really finding the overall character of Billy and reaching the energy levels he has.”

Although the play was written over 40 years ago, its message still rings true for cast, crew and audience members alike.