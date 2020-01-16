'On Golden Pond' on stage at Theatre Guild

RACINE — The importance of family and hope come to life in “On Golden Pond” as it continues through Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG), 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Ethel and Norman Thayer have spent every summer for 48 years at their lake home on Golden Pond. Norman’s curmudgeon attitude and failing memory create new humor and challenges this year until their daughter, Chelsea, comes to visit. She also brings her new fiancé’s son, Billy Ray, to live with them. He and Norman form an unexpected bond in this beloved theater classic.
Nominated for the 1979 Drama Desk Award for Best Outstanding Play when it was written by Ernest Thompson, the play was adapted into a movie in 1981 starring Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda.
Mona Lewis, a 48-year RTG veteran who is taking on the iconic role of Ethel, remembers seeing the movie, but has taken strides to make the character her own.
“That is the excitement of live theater,” Lewis shared. “You have the framework in the script, you and the director collaborate on the vision of the story and its characters and you try to deliver it with intention. Every role is challenging, but this one demands a lot from Ethel, not only in terms of a huge line load, but she has so much business on stage!”
Ronan Kosterman, a freshman at Union Grove High School, plays Billy Ray and has learned a lot on and off stage while preparing for the show.
“I loved having the freedom to explore and having Nate Stamper, our director, help me with that,” Kosterman explained. “I was a little intimidated at first, but as we have gone along in the last couple of months, I’ve learned that everyone is really nice and welcoming.”
With each of their characters playing such an important part in the arch of the story, Lewis and Kosterman have taken time to learn more about the depth of their roles.
“In many ways, Ethel is an ‘everywoman’ in terms of a wife and mother: she is a caretaker, a mediator trying to smooth out the wrinkles in our relationships, trying to get things taken care of for the family unit, always trying to be supportive and propel them forward and focus on the present and its possibilities,” Lewis stated.
“Billy develops an unusual and strong friendship with Norman, and, in a way, he is the son Norman always wanted,” Kosterman added. “The biggest challenge that I faced is really finding the overall character of Billy and reaching the energy levels he has.”
Although the play was written over 40 years ago, its message still rings true for cast, crew and audience members alike.
“Things like arguing with family members or not having that great of a relationship with them all of the time are things the audience can relate to,” Kosterman said. “I think the message is even though you don’t always like each other, like Norman and Chelsea, it doesn’t mean you don’t love each other and that it’s never too late to work things out.”
“The story resonates with lovely simplicity, unabashed sweetness, and the tug of war with love and hurt in familial relationships,” Lewis concluded. “It feels good to laugh or shake your head in frustration at characters in a play that remind you of yourself, your parents or siblings, or your adult children. There may or may not be tears but your chest should feel that you have been touched and reminded of love and the power of forgiveness. And hope. Always hope.”
Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. There will also be two value night performances for $14 at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and Thursday, Jan. 23. For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org, call 262-633-4218 or visit the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.