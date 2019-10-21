RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., will hold open auditions for the beloved theater classic, “On Golden Pond,” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 4-5.
Ethel and Norman Thayer have spent every summer over the last 48 years at their lake home on Golden Pond. This year is blanketed in melancholy from Norman’s failing memory and health until their daughter comes to visit. She brings her new fiancé’s son, Billy Ray Jr., to live with them. He and Norman form an unexpected bond in this beloved touching and funny theater classic.
Roles are available for a man and woman ages 60s to 80s, one woman and two men ages 30s to 50s, and one teenage boy. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script. Director is Nathan Stamper.
Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. The show will go into rehearsal in November and will be performed weekends Jan. 19-26. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition.
