MOUNT PLEASANT — O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., is scheduled to celebrate its 70th anniversary with a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
The free festival will feature live '80s party music by Weird Science, mascot meet and greets, photo opportunities and the chance to sample dozens of O&H treats.
Free children's activities include pumpkin tic tac toe, cornhole ring toss, cookie decorating and face painting.
The bakery will also unveil an extra-large kringle in the shape of a "70" and will be bringing back the brandy old-fashioned kringle for a special, one-day return. Street-Za will serve slices of its specialty pizza from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
