New Year's Day drum circle in Kenosha to usher in 2023

KENOSHA — An annual New Year’s Day community drum circle returns to usher in 2023.

The event is noon Sunday, Jan. 1, outside of Kenosha’s Southport Park Beach House, at 78th Street and First Avenue.

Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles has organized the lakeside event since 2002.

All ages are welcome to create improvised, lightly facilitated drum songs celebrating the start of a new year.

Attendees can participate with any handheld instrument — whether it be a traditional djembe or a humble bucket with a stick.

“It’s a thing that makes you feel connected to other people without having a religious format or ceremony,” said Heather Poyner, who leads the drum circle.

“There’s no wrong way to participate,” Poyner added, and anyone is invited to join in, regardless of musical training or talent.

The event can last a few minutes or as long as an hour, depending on the weather.

“If the weather is amenable and the people are comfortable, it could last 40 minutes or an hour,” Poyner said. “The music kind of takes care of itself. I do facilitate and suggest ways for people to gel together. I like to help people get over their awkwardness with it.”

The annual Jan. 1 event draws as few as a handful of people and as many as a few dozen — depending on how frigid it is outside.

To help with the weather conditions, the group meets “at whichever side of the Beach House is the least windy, playing as long as weather permits,” Poyner said.

Poyner said a drum circle can provide a sense of calm to participants.

“It’s kind of a healing thing,” she said. “You’re not being judged. Everyone is welcome, and it’s unconditional music.”

Poyner suggested attendees bring a foldable chair to be more comfortable.

The drum circle can take place anywhere near the Southport Park Beach House, so “look for us because we could be somewhere you can’t see us.”