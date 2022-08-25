New in Pleasant Prairie: BBQ in the Park

Pleasant Prairie’s BBQ in the Park — a new event — features bands, a bag toss tournament, bingo and — of course — food.

BBQ in the Park is 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace in Pleasant Prairie. The event takes place near the RecPlex, in front of the ballfields.

Admission is free.

Saturday’s schedule:

11:30 a.m. — Gates open

Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Live music from the Kal Bergendahl Project. The local group is fronted by veteran musician Bergendahl, on bass. Also in the group are Russ Johnson on trumpet, Brent Griffin on alto saxophone, Steve Jacob on tenor saxophone, Olen Franklin on drums and Dave Sturino on keyboards. The band will be performing “all our original music from our three EP’s ‘Parallels Ch.’s I, II & III,’” Bergendal said. (For more about the group, go to kalbproject.com/music).

2 to 3:30 p.m. — Live music from Karen Shook

3:30 to 5 p.m. — Bingo

5 to 6:30 p.m. — Live music from Pat Garrett

7 to 9 p.m. — Live music from Weird Science

Sunday’s schedule:

11:30 a.m. — Gates open

Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Live Music from Cork and Classics

Noon to 4 p.m. — Bags Tournament (end time is approximate)

1:30 to 3 p.m. — Bingo

3 to 4:30 p.m. — Live music from Indigo Canyon

There will also be food vendors and booths from local organizations and businesses. For more details, go to pleasantprairiebbq.com.

BBQ in the Park is sponsored by the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Kenosha News, Wisconn Valley Media Group and Renewal by Andersen. Fifty percent of proceeds — specifically from the beer tent — will benefit Visit Pleasant Prairie by supporting parks within the village, including Prairie Springs Park, where the event will be held.

Wisconn Valley Media Marketing & Events Manager Kelly Wells said the event’s sponsors are trying to build a community festival in Pleasant Prairie. The village has not had a regular community festival like this in many years, Wells said.

“We’re hoping this will be the staple Pleasant Prairie summer community event,” Wells said.