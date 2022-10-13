 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New art at Kenosha's Pollard Gallery

  • 0
Pollard Gallery summer 2022

The Pollard Gallery in Downtown Kenosha

 Liz Snyder

KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha, is featuring new works as the autumn season continues.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Fall is in the air, and it has also found its way to the Pollard Gallery,” said the gallery’s Brian Wolf. “The gallery is having a fall-themed show during the month of October. Stop in and see how our artists interpret this colorful season.”

In addition to the main show, he added, “several artists are also featuring seasonal works to celebrate the fall season. You will find 2D art and photography, 3D art, hand crafted jewelry, purses, wooden items, just to name a few of the varied items.”

The gallery is open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For information about upcoming events, “like” the Pollard Gallery on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

It's time to chuck some pumpkins

It's time to chuck some pumpkins

YORKVILLE — The Great Pumpkin Chuckin’ Fest is 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney Sweeney to star in ‘Barbarella’ movie for Sony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News