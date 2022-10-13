New art at Kenosha's Pollard Gallery

KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha, is featuring new works as the autumn season continues.

“Fall is in the air, and it has also found its way to the Pollard Gallery,” said the gallery’s Brian Wolf. “The gallery is having a fall-themed show during the month of October. Stop in and see how our artists interpret this colorful season.”

In addition to the main show, he added, “several artists are also featuring seasonal works to celebrate the fall season. You will find 2D art and photography, 3D art, hand crafted jewelry, purses, wooden items, just to name a few of the varied items.”

The gallery is open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For information about upcoming events, “like” the Pollard Gallery on Facebook.