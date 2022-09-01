 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New art at Kenosha's Pollard Gallery

Pollard Gallery summer 2022

The Pollard Gallery in Downtown Kenosha

 Liz Snyder

KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha, is featuring new works as the autumn season starts.

“As fall approaches, now is a great time to stop in the Pollard Gallery,” said the gallery’s Brian Wolf. “Our artists are bringing in new items on a regular basis. You can start your Christmas shopping early and, who knows, you might even find that perfect gift for yourself.

“At the gallery, you will find 2D art and photography, 3D art, hand crafted jewelry, purses, wooden items, just to name a few of the varied items.”

The gallery is open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For information about upcoming events, “like” the Pollard Gallery on Facebook.

