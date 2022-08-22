'Native Gardens' is a comedic turf war at the Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — “Native Gardens” turns the phrase “good fences make good neighbors” on its head during the comedy’s run at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Sept. 16-Oct. 2.

A fence runs the border of Pablo and Tania’s barren backyard, separating it from the award-winning garden of their new neighbors, Frank and Virginia. When Pablo, a high-powered attorney, has the chance to wow his new firm at their home, the very pregnant Tania takes it upon herself to fix up their lawn. Soon, they discover that a portion of Frank and Virginia’s yard actually belongs to them and their friendship turns into a side-splitting, back-and-forth mudslinging, all-out turf war in hot-button comedy.

Under the direction of Douglas Instenes, the cast features Raquel Wright as Tania Del Valle, Norgie Metzinger as Pablo Del Valle, Helen Riddle as Virginia Butley and Mike Shelby as Frank Butley.