'Native Gardens' is a comedic turf war at the Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — “Native Gardens” turns the phrase “good fences make good neighbors” on its head during the comedy’s run at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Sept. 16-Oct. 2.
A fence runs the border of Pablo and Tania’s barren backyard, separating it from the award-winning garden of their new neighbors, Frank and Virginia. When Pablo, a high-powered attorney, has the chance to wow his new firm at their home, the very pregnant Tania takes it upon herself to fix up their lawn. Soon, they discover that a portion of Frank and Virginia’s yard actually belongs to them and their friendship turns into a side-splitting, back-and-forth mudslinging, all-out turf war in hot-button comedy.
Under the direction of Douglas Instenes, the cast features Raquel Wright as Tania Del Valle, Norgie Metzinger as Pablo Del Valle, Helen Riddle as Virginia Butley and Mike Shelby as Frank Butley.
Written by Karen Zacarías, performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Shows on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Value night performances at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 and 29 have tickets available for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.