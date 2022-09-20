National performers to celebrate 100 Thousand Poets for Change at BONK

RACINE — BONK! Arts and Culture Series will host a virtual event featuring performers from around the United States as a part of the 100 Thousand Poets for Change movement.

The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, via a Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. Curated and hosted by Alex Reilly, BONK! will feature poets, writers and musicians both locally and from across the country sharing pieces about social justice and change.

This month’s event will be part of 100 Thousand Poets for Change, a grassroots organization that brings communities together to call for environmental, social, and political change within the framework of peace and sustainability. An event that began primarily with poet organizers, 100 Thousand Poets for Change has grown into an interdisciplinary coalition with year-round events with various performers from around the world.