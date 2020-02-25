Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire to perform in Milwaukee on July 12

MILWAUKEE — Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will embark on a North American tour starting in June and it includes a Sunday, July 12 performance at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds.

A continuation of 2019’s Supernatural Now tour for Santana, the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour will mark the first time that these two powerhouses will share the stage in the U.S. The Live Nation-produced outing kicks off June 19th in San Diego and will also make a stop in Chicago.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers have access to purchase presale tickets at noon Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details go online to citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at LiveNation.com and at the venue box office.

Santana, and his band (which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana) will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from his 2019 full-length album "Africa Speaks."

Earth, Wind & Fire is one of music’s most celebrated musical forces in history with an iconic music catalog.