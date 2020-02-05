Sam Hunt with special guests Kip Moore and others to headline Summerfest on June 26th

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest on Wednesday announced that Sam Hunt has been booked to play the festival on June 26 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An innovative voice in today’s country music scene, Sam Hunt has been praised for his ability to enhance the Americana roots genre with influences from rock and R&B. Joining Hunt on his Southside Summer Tour are country artists Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and Brandi Cyrus.

Tickets go on sale on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, and at the venue box office. The ticket price includes admission to Summerfest.

On Feb. 1, 2017, Hunt released "Body Like a Back Road," which went on to become his biggest hit.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0