Sam Hunt with special guests Kip Moore and others to headline Summerfest on June 26th
Sam Hunt with special guests Kip Moore and others to headline Summerfest on June 26th

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest on Wednesday announced that Sam Hunt has been booked to play the festival on June 26 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

An innovative voice in today’s country music scene, Sam Hunt has been praised for his ability to enhance the Americana roots genre with influences from rock and R&B. Joining Hunt on his Southside Summer Tour are country artists Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and Brandi Cyrus.

Tickets go on sale on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, and at the venue box office. The ticket price includes admission to Summerfest.

On Feb. 1, 2017, Hunt released "Body Like a Back Road," which went on to become his biggest hit.

 Danny Moloshok, Associated Press file photo
10 ads to watch for on Super Bowl Sunday
10 ads to watch for on Super Bowl Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Super Bowl won't be a politics-free zone, as both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will air campaign ads during the game.

Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show
Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show

MIAMI (AP) — Torrential rains in Miami overshadowed rapper Post Malone's pre-Super Bowl show, ultimately shutting down the red carpet and delaying his set until the early morning hours of Saturday. Nearby, the weather forced Harry Styles to cancel his show.

