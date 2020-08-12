RSO adds YouTube performance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra has added new content to its YouTube channel. Appropriate for the season, it's a performance of "Summer" from Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons."

To watch Maestro Pasquale Laurino and the musicians deliver the amazing and socially distanced, performance, go online to: youtube.com/watch?v=yn9IKwtgQRk&blm_aid=112450

Also, the RSO office is open, but not to the public. The RSO staff can be reached by phone at 262-636-9285 during office hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Outside of those times, call (262) 676-2941.

