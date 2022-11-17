Music performances at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — The fall semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the Noon Concert Series on Friday, Nov. 18, featuring Belle Ensemble & Jackie Labbe. Admission to all Noon Concerts is free. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No tickets are required, but masks are. For more information, go to uwp.edu.

Also this weekend, the UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra is performing. That concert is 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Bedford Concert Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets, go to uwp.edu or call the box office at 262-595-2564.

Coming up:

Dec. 3-4 — Choirs, Burleigh’s “Nguzo Saba Suite.” 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Dec. 6 — Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m. The UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble, directed by Russ Johnson, performs regularly in both on-campus and community performances. The band’s core repertoire consists of big band selections in the tradition of Count Basie, Duke Ellington and contemporary jazz styles. The band has won numerous awards as the outstanding jazz ensemble at the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival and has also produced two full-length recordings.

Dec. 8 — Wind Ensemble & Community Band, 7 p.m. The combined band, featuring UW-Parkside students and adult musicians from this area, is conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.

Dec. 10 — Parkside Range a cappella group, 7 p.m.

Note: Bedford Hall is located in the school’s Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. Tickets to performances are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets, go to uwp.edu or call the box office at 262-595-2564.