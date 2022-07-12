Music & More welcomes performers on July 13

The 29th season of Music & More concerts continues today, July 14, from noon to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
Today's performers are:
- Violinist Ann Heide, who taught violin for 40 years. She received her bachelor’s degree in music from Northern Illinois University and her master’s degree from Western Illinois University.
- Darlene Rivest, a violinist and violist who performs in the Racine Symphony, Kenosha Symphony and Wisconsin Philharmonic Orchestra and is the concertmaster of the Milton-Janesville Choral Union Orchestra. She has taught on the faculties of UW-Whitewater, Beloit College and Carthage College.
- The SilverMusic Flute Ensemble, which formed in 2014 as a chamber group for flutists. Ensemble members are Julie McKenna (piccolo and concert flute), Melodi Muehlbauer (concert flute, alto flute), Bob Estlund (concert flute, alto flute), Donna Bizub (concert flute, alto flute), Georgiann Becker (concert flute, bass flute) and Grace LaRayne (concert flute, bass flute, contrabass flute).
- Vocalist Lynda Schlitz, who has performed with local, state and national acts for more than 35 years. She is a frequent soloist with the Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin. She is also the featured vocalist with The Brian Dale group and performs with the Grimm Brothers, Scott Berendt and the U.S. Project, and in other ensembles in the area.
- Brian Dale, a drummer and singer/songwriter who performs with The Brian Dale Group, Streetlife, Ambrosia, Joe Puerta and many other cover and original artists. He is a seasoned session drummer and vocalist with numerous CDs and commercial jingles to his credit.
- Bass player Dwayne Williams, who has performed with multiple bands in the Milwaukee area, including Lake Effect, Millennium, Streetlife, Model Citizen, Powered by Five, Vivo and Martelle Jossart.
- Kostia Efimov, a pianist, composer and award-winning recording artist. He has performed around the world as a soloist and with his own jazz fusion group. He has composed music for movies, documentaries and theater. His compositions have been performed by many orchestras, including the Milwaukee Symphony and Utah Symphony.
Admission is free. Donations are accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network and HALO (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization). The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. For more details, go to firstpresracine.org/music-more
Note: The free weekly concerts run Thursdays through Aug. 11.