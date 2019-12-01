Music & More Holiday Sing-Along Dec. 7
Music & More Holiday Sing-Along Dec. 7

RACINE — The second annual Music & More Holiday Sing-Along will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The church is handicap-accessible with elevator at the parking lot door.

Featured performers are song leader Mark Paffrath, The Brass Knuckles with festive organ music, Choral Arts Society and First Presbyterian Backup Singers.

Handcrafted boxed Christmas cookies will be sold.

There is no admission fee. Donations will be accepted to benefit Bethany House and youth music scholarships.

