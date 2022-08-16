Music & More announces season finale concert

RACINE — The Music & More Concert Series announces its 29th season finale event to be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

This concert celebrates the culmination of the 10-week series which began in June and featured more than 100 musicians performing individually or in groups.

Musicians performing at the finale are Ashley Springer, Fumi Nakayama, Ravenna Helson, Ravenna Lipchik, Mark Paffrath, Dave Titus and Alejandro Alumbreros.

Springer, a violinist and graduate of Tremper High School, served as the concertmaster for the school’s concert, symphonic and chamber orchestras. She was the first-place winner of the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists’ Competition and performed with the symphony at its April Masterworks concert.

Nakayama is an adjunct faculty member of the Carthage College Music Department as well as associate lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She frequently performs and collaborates with greater Milwaukee and Chicago area artists.

Helson, a cellist, has performed throughout Europe, Japan and the United States. She is principal cello of the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra.

Lipchik, a violinist, made her debut with the Milwaukee Symphony at the age of 8. Now a Grammy-winning artist, her chamber music career has taken her around the world.

Paffrath is a pop/folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He has been performing in southeastern Wisconsin for more than 30 years and currently serves as music director at First Presbyterian Church.

Titus, acoustic and electric bass and vocals, has been making music for over 40 years and performs regularly with the Corporate Downsizing Quartet.

Alumbreros, a pianist, has performed as a soloist and accompanist for singers and instrumentalists in Europe, the U.S. and South America. He is the choir director and organist at First Presbyterian Church and choral director at Highland High School in Highland Park, Ill.

Admission is $10. The church is handicap-accessible with elevator at parking lot door. Additional parking is available at Living Light Center adjacent to the church.