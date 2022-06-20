Music & More announces June 23 lineup

RACINE — The 29th season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. These free weekly concerts will run through Aug. 11 and feature a variety of regional musicians.

Today's performers are cellist Gabriella Martinez; mezzo-soprano Jillian Bruss with pianist Anne Van Deusen; and Cello Quartet musicians Juan Moreno, Nolan Retzlaff, Henry Saaski and Gabriella Martinez.

Martinez is a 17-year-old cellist at Case High School where she is an International Baccalaureate honors student. She has been playing cello since age 7 and currently plays with the UW-Parkside Community Orchestra.

Bruss has performed with Milwaukee Mastersingers, Carroll University Concert Choir, Bel Canto, Dallas Opera, Florentine Opera, and Milwaukee Opera Theater. Her program will include folk songs from Northumbria.

Van Deusen is director of music ministries at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Milwaukee.

Cello player Moreno was born in Mexico and has competed in state competitions , winning twice, and placed in the top 10 in a national level competition.

Retzlaff, a sophomore at Case High School, is a member of the Case Orchestra and the Kiwanis Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Saaski, a senior at Case High School, plays in Kiwanis Youth Symphony and The Prairie School high school pit orchestra for musicals, as well as playing in many competitions at the state level.

Admission is free. Donations are collected each week to benefit Health Care Network the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization.

The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.

