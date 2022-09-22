Music Matters: The Old Dirty Hoedown is back Sept. 24

Many public gatherings took a year or two off due to the pandemic but have been returning this year. One of those is The Old Dirty Hoedown back Saturday, Sept. 24, at Lily Lake Resort in Burlington. It’s not as country as it sounds with some Americana and jam present along with country and Midwestern. The rain or shine event has a large tent for the outdoors part of the show. Bands performing will include Jam Band Grateful Dead Night featuring members of Cosmic Railroad, Pat Garrett and Dead Dog Creek (homegrown country/outlaw), The Dillweeds (bluegrass), The Good Ole Boys (country and western) and Colby Millea (pretty much whatever the audience wants). Grateful Dead Night will close out the music part of the event with a jam indoors. The afterparty will take place around a big bonfire. If you want a room for the night, call Lake Resort soon at 262-537-2848.

The Old Dirty Hoedown is 5 to 11 p.m. (outdoors and til 1 a.m. indoors) with Grateful Dead Night, Pat Garrett and Dead Dog Creek, The Dillweeds, The Good Ole Boys and Colby Millea on Saturday, Sept. 24, Lily Lake Resort, 7910 328th Ave., Burlington. The cover charge is $10.

Latz is back

Tallan Noble Latz is back with another concert at Route 20 on Friday, Sept. 23. Latz has been playing guitar professionally for 15 years or so and will celebrate his 23rd birthday with an Invitational All-Star Jam benefiting the charity Guitars 4 Vets. The charity is a nonprofit that shares the healing power of music with veterans with PTSD and other service related trauma. Latz will be jamming with musicians who performed with him during his “One Hell of a Summer” series. Friday’s show will double as an instrument drive. No matter the condition, bring an instrument to donate to G4V and their volunteers will fix them up for a vet to play or turn it into a work of art to fund the program.

Tallan and Guitars 4 Vets benefit fundraiser is 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Donations at the door.

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest at Historic Simmons Field will take over the ballpark Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m. The free event, with Limited VIP packages, will feature the usual fall fun including live music, many seasonal beers and other beverages, authentic German food from JR European Cuisine along with other food vendors and a Stein Hoisting Contest. This Oktoberfest also incorporates quite a bit of non-German eats and music to appeal to more event attendees. The live music in order, starting at 2 p.m., is Good Times Eddie, Steven Schultz Polka Band, Steve Meisner Polka Band and finishing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Made in America — A Tribute to Toby Keith. I looked it up. Keith has some German heritage along with Irish, Scotch and English. In other words, an American mutt.

Oktoberfest at Historic Simmons Field starts 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept., 24 at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

Jess the Ska Kid

Jess the Ska Kid is back with her fun, informative and rocking weekly streams. It’s pretty simple to check. Just go to the Jess the Ska Kid facebook page and look for the live stream dates. Next one coming up is Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. Oh, I should tell you that the guests aren’t all ska artists. Wednesday’s interviewee and performer is Kharlie M. According to Kharlie M, “Think of it as children’s songs for grownups. Some are actual children’s songs, but most are songs about children and about life.”

Kharlie M is interviewed and performs 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on the Jess the Ska Kid Facebook live stream.

The Puppet Underground

Just want to throw this one in here. It’s not a concert but it has music. It has puppets but they’re not G rated Muppets. It’s funny but it’s, OK, it’s definitely funny. The Puppet Underground is back Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kenosha Fusion and the felt performers are promising to be a little naughtier this time around. You see, The Puppet Underground is for mature audiences. The show offers music, comedy sketches and, of course, the art of puppetry. Doors are at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

The Puppet Underground performs 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. Admission is $10.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me — pjfineran@gmail.com — your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. If I don’t know about it, I won’t write it up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay safe.