First off, my apologies to Joe Mooney, the Racine Theatre Guild, Tony Castañeda Band and the fans of local jazz as I missed the third concert in this year’s Jean’s Jazz Series. The good news is that there is one more concert which comes up Saturday, April 8, at the Racine Theatre Guild. The final performance will feature Latin jazz artist Rico Vibes.

The series began in 2001 by Mooney to honor his wife Jean who passed from ovarian cancer. Over the years, more than 22,000 people have attended the series raising more than $125,000 to benefit the RTG. Rico Vibes is led by vibraphonist Tommy Mattioli, who is also Castañeda’s vibe player. The sound mixes Latin rhythms and groove, funk and jazz to serve up a spicy high energy show. The band performs both original material and modern arrangements of jazz and Latin hits.

If you’re not a season ticket holder, don’t worry as individual tickets are available at $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $5 for students. To purchase, call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

Rico Vibes performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, as part of Jean’s Jazz Series at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

KMKyle

Have you heard of singer KMKyle? He’s fairly new to the scene but seems to be getting more comfortable as his Friday, April 7, show at Pavle’s Lounge in Kenosha gets closer. While still a solo artist singing over pre-recorded tracks, KMKyle wants to teach himself guitar and/or keys to broaden his future shows or collaborate with other artists. I checked out his YouTube and he’s got a good voice. He’s overcome a lot just getting up on stages and forcing himself to open up. He let me know that his set “will be modern and classic, spanning several genres spanning but not limited to crooners, rock and pop.”

KMKyle performs at 9 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St., Kenosha.

Three bands

Are you ready for a Full Nude performance this weekend? Calm down, Full Nude is a band that will be joined by the bands Florida Brothers and Future Living for a Saturday, April 8, show at The Void in Racine. Full Nude is a newer band featuring Sarah Long, Madi Moon and Brock Gourlie. They let me know that they will offer up “Angular Indie from Milwaukee bringing you all of the guitar fuzz and feedback your heart desires.” Florida Brothers is a tough one to describe. Garage-y rock with rough vocals and a fun love of old school wrestling. Sorry guys, I tried. Future Living is newer, having started up remotely during the pandemic. Check them on Bandcamp.

Florida Brothers, Future Living and Full Nude perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at The Void, 213 Sixth St., Racine.

Roaming Bear

2023 may be the Year of the Water Rabbit, but over at Union Park Tavern, Friday, April 7 is the Night of Roaming Bear. Conor Girard is Roaming Bear and he will perform a solo show of three hours of his own stripped down original music. From what I found online, the music is Indie singer-songwriter which doesn’t tell you a whole lot. Music and good times seem to be OK. I think Roaming Bear will be alright with you exchanging some folding money for eats, drinks and his talents. One last thing. Don’t Feed the bears. Let Angie and staff take care of that.

Roaming Bear performs at 9 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave., Kenosha.

RSO masterworks

With Easter arriving this weekend, the Racine Symphony Orchestra will have a very fitting program Friday, April 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Racine. The central work in the program will be Haydn’s meditative masterpiece "The Seven Last Words of Christ." The piece is a highly spiritual work structured upon the seven last statements attributed to Jesus Christ drawn from all four Gospels of the New Testament. The piece was highly innovative and experimental at the time so much so that Haydn had a large influence on Beethoven.

Racine Symphony Orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission tickets are $35 or $5 for ages 13-18. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger. Go to racinesymphony.org.