For a long time the Racine and Kenosha music lovers more or less kept their distance from each other. It’s very cool that this is changing now. A good example is the Saturday, May 13, show at The Void in Racine. Die Monster Die, Ratbatspider, She Controls Me and Apesh*t will all perform. To locals, Die Monster Die will always be associated with Dale Wamboldt aka Dr. Destruction. The band is one of the very early entries into the genre of horror punk and they’re still going. Ratbatspider is also in the horror vein with enough muscle to keep harder music fans in the room. She Controls Me claims to be about blood, sex and rock and roll. Don’t wear your good shoes or clothes, j/k. Anyhow, you get the idea.

Die Monster Die, Ratbatspider, She Controls Me and Apesh*t perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at The Void, 213 Sixth St., Racine.

Triad

There are a few of what I would call “All Star Bands” in Kenosha. One of them is Triad who will perform Friday, May 12, at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha. The Trio is comprised of guitarist Terry Peterson, bassist Benjamin Holt and drummer Brian Ford. Triad is a jazz rock combo that has the chops and experience with other bands that they can hit on a lot of other styles.

Triad performs at 9 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

BAWKS

Hopefully by now you all know about Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. Smart pop rock, excellent front person, songs that care and have good messages and very good chops are all calling cards for BAWKS. There’s a reason all three judges/mentors on The Voice turned around for Ade. The band is coming to a brand new venue for them Saturday, May 13. Richard's BBQ is run by Rick Smetana who had regular live music at Ricky’s in Racine and before that booked acts like Bad Examples, Dick Holliday and the Bamboo Gang and Pat McCurdy before they were big names. Rick knows his stuff. Come early and get some good eats.

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Richard's Bar & BBQ, 3458 Rapids Drive, Racine. Cover charge is $5.

Yesterday's Children

Quick, name a band that was around in the mid 1960s and is still doing shows. OK, Mick and Keef don’t count. Name one from Kenosha. That would be Yesterday’s Children and they will perform Saturday, May 13, at Wyndham Garden Harborside in Kenosha. If you yearn for the “good old days” when you actually “got” the music, this is your band. Yesterday’s Children are an oldies, jazz and rock band preforming the hits of the '60s and '70s, maybe more.

Yesterday’s Children performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Advance tickets for assigned seating are available for $10 at bit.ly/3LL6cbY.

Bella Cain

Well, here is a very familiar band at a very “new to me” venue. Bella Cain will perform Saturday, May 13, at Bear Paw Beach in Caledonia. Bella Cain is a Top 40 and more country Hits band with a lot of pieces, harmonies and a couple newish horn players. Bear Paw Beach is part of Bear Paw Adventure Park on 7 Mile Road just east of 7 Mile Fair.

Bella Cain will perform 6:30pm Saturday, May 13 at Bear Paw Adventure Park, 10006 7 Mile Rd in Caledonia. General Admission tickets are $10 and available at bit.ly/3p9hwXN.