Like many people, I have long been a fan of Lyden Moon and his exceptional guitar work. These days you can find the six string shredder in the band Rokken Dokken who will perform Saturday, March 11, at 58 Below along with Angry Squirrels opening up. Rokken Dokken is, of course, a tribute to the hard rock, glam metal act Dokken. The band — Moon, Joel Thierfelder on bass, Dan Jung on drums and Eddie Martinez returning to vocal duties — makes a point of delving deep into the catalog along with hits. The Angry Squirrels aren’t really all that angry and they play a popular mix of classic hard rock and heavy metal. Bring some ear protection.

Rokken Dokken and The Angry Squirrels perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 58 Below, 504 58th St., Kenosha.

Indigo Canyon

The folks in Indigo Canyon are so talented that the show could be a solo performance by Todd Steffenhagen, a solo show by Michelle Warnecke, a duo by the two of them, a full four piece show or, in the case of the Saturday, March 11, show at George’s Tavern, Todd and Michelle with Dennis Alex Marshall Jr. on drums. Whatever the lineup, Indigo Canyon is one of those shows where you leave with a smile on your face, commenting to your fellow live music bud, “Man, that was really great.” They play laid back melody rich hits by others as well as their own well crafted originals.

Indigo Canyon will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine.

Punk and rock

Hey punk, get off my lawn. Head over to the Port of Kenosha Saturday, March 11, instead to hear four good acts in the cozy confines. Glad Radz, Army of Cretins, Shitizen (sorry, Editors) and Warplot will all perform with an early start of 8 p.m. If you have to ask then you just aren’t into high energy punk and rock and dive-y good times. Perhaps now would be the time.

Glad Radz, Army of Cretins, Shitizen and Warplot perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St., Kenosha.

Musical Flight

Kudos to the Racine Symphony Orchestra and its Musical Flights series held at Racine’s Uncorkt. You can hear classical and chamber music in a setting that is nowhere near stuffy. The next event is Friday, March 10, so contact them quickly for reservations. This Final Flight of the series starts early at 6:30 p.m. For the $55 concert you also get heavy appetizers with your wine. Stick around for an encore of tasty libations (more than wine) and chat with the musicians.

Racine Symphony Orchestra’s Musical Flights starts 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at UnCorkt, 240 Main St., Racine. Tickets at racinesymphony.org.

The Chevelles

Quick, how many bands not named Rolling Stones have you had a chance of catching a 40th anniversary show? The Chevelles will mark that milestone with a Saturday, March 11, show at The Wounded Warrior St. Patrick’s Day dance at the Brat Stop’s Parkway Chateau. Put on by the 82nd Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter, all proceeds directly benefit severely wounded warriors. The Chevelles formed in 1983 and now consists of original members Gary Jeffson, Gerdo Germinaro and Tom Iorio along with Gary Mlekush who joined the group in 2019. For this year’s wounded warrior dance only, original members, Steve LaPierre, Mark Shipman and Gary Jeffson Jr. will also be performing. You can grab tickets at Brat Stop, Fec’s Place or through Gary Jeffson.

The wounded warrior St. Patrick’s Day dance with The Chevelles is from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Brat Stop’s Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha.

Brecken Miles

Marci’s on Main in downtown Racine puts itself out as a slice of Nashville up north. During the third annual Downtown Racine St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl, amble on in for drink specials and a 5 p.m. performance by Brecken Miles. Miles was a Top 10 finalist in the 2018 Nash Next Competition and has shared stages with some pretty big names in the country world. Locals may best know Miles as the singer of Bella Cain from 2008 to 2015.

Brecken Miles performs at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St., Racine.

Swing Into Spring

I’ve been asked to throw this Saturday, March 24, concert and fundraiser in as a save the date. The Senior Companion Project will host its annual fundraiser, Swing Into Spring, on Saturday, March 24, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall. Live music will be provided by the James Yorgan Sextet, an excellent jazz combo. The $30 charge will get you the live music, heavy appetizers, homemade desserts, a silent auction and raffles. To get advanced reservations by March 17, call 262-898-1941 or email scp@seniorcompanionproject.org.

Swing Into Spring is from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Racine.