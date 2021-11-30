Museums hosting holiday programs

KENOSHA — Kenosha’s Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., jump into the holiday season this weekend with the International Holiday Market and Victorian Christmas.

Admission is free to all the events, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Inside the Public Museum, visitors will find sweets, crafts and gifts “from around the world as well as from your own backyard,” museum officials said.

Activities include creating your own ornament and learning about Ikebana floral arranging.

Throughout the day, Ballet Folklorico Tayahua and the MGV Men’s German Chorus will be performing.

And, for a sweet treat, the market features “the famous Hot Cocoa and Toppings Bar for a sugary masterpiece.”

The Civil War Museum’s Victorian Christmas is a celebration showcasing the traditions of soldiers and civilians during and after the Civil War. The event will feature free admission to the “Fiery Trial” Gallery, soldier and civilian presentations and live music.

Visitors are invited to “step back in time and celebrate Christmas traditions from the Victorian era,” museum officials said. “In addition to musical performances, highlights include ornament making, a Civil War era game parlor, holiday crafts, displays of doll houses and Civil War miniatures, Civil War soldier living history presentations, plus free admission for all visitors.”

The performance schedule features:

11 a.m.: Ed Pierce and the Palmyra Eagle Brass Band performing holiday favorites.

1 p.m.: MGV Harmonia German Men’s Choir, also performing holiday favorites.

2:30 p.m.: The band Frogwater, performing festive Irish favorites and holiday music.

For more information about the museums, go to https://museums.kenosha.org/

Festive exhibit

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., invited artists of all ages to participate in the museum’s annual handmade holiday ornament, gift wrapped box and decorated tree competition.

Open through Dec. 30, “The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers 2021” features 49 festive entries created by 43 artists from southeastern Wisconsin, as well as northern Illinois, eastern Minnesota and western Pennsylvania.

The Racine Art Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7, or $5 for seniors, age 62 and older, and students. There is no charge for children ages 11 and younger.

