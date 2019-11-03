{{featured_button_text}}
Mystery object

A family tries to figure out what one of the mystery objects is at the Logic Puzzle Museum.

BURLINGTON — Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., will host its annual Hands-On Mystery Object sessions Nov. 7-24.

Featured are about 300 unusual objects to figure out what they are, what they do and how they work. It is “thinking fun” for children ages 5 and older and adults. There are strange parts, gizmos, old and new tools, pieces, antiques, modern items, practical items, fun items, and curiosities to pick-up and handle. Clues are posted for a number of the mystery objects but there also are are several unknown objects.

In addition, the “Object in the Box” game offers a challenge. Besides the mystery objects, there are also four playful action toys to try out.

Session hours are noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 11 a.m., 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday. Sessions for groups of 10 or more people can be scheduled on Monday and Tuesday. After entrance and introduction, visitors may stay as long as they wish until closing at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $8 and reservations are required by calling 262-763-3946.

The gift shop will be open and offers unusual items, mystery objects, curiosities, spinning tops, yo-yos, logic puzzles and educational materials.

