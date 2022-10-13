"Moby Dick" puppet musical opening Oct. 14 in Racine

RACINE — Scott Lema won’t shame you for not reading Herman Melville’s 1851 novel “Moby Dick.”

It’s not everyone who will make it through a novel featuring a lengthy discourse on the different types of whales, detailed descriptions of whale hunting and “several chapters about rope,” Lema said.

Yes, rope.

Instead of digging into Melville’s tale of Capt. Ahab and his quest to kill the giant white whale called Moby Dick, you could instead see the story transformed into a sketch comedy musical.

The Over Our Head Players show makes its world premiere Friday night at Racine’s Sixth Street Theatre, with a script by Rich Smith and original songs by Lema.

Lema also created 24 puppets for the show.

Yes, puppets.

The Over Our Head Players original take on “Moby Dick” is told through puppets and features other items Melville never dreamed of: female characters, a happy ending and local connections to Racine (and kringle, of course).

But none of that was in Lema’s mind when he first wrote the show’s opening song, “Call me Ishmael,” some 25 years ago.

“I was at the Arizona Opera Company at that time,” he said, “and we had a running joke about a ‘Moby Dick’ opera and how ridiculous that would be. I wrote the song for that joke and then put it into a drawer.”

That song — plus nine others Lema wrote — is now part of the puppet musical.

Writing songs for puppets, he said, “is ridiculous but also freeing. We have a hymn about killing whales. Only a puppet could get away with singing that.”

And as silly as the show is, Lema “did actually do some research. I read the book while working on the show. Melville is a offering commentary on the whaling business.”

Lema, who calls himself “an old theater props guy” in addition to being a singer/songwriter, made 24 puppets — including seagulls, rats and even a paper bag puppet — for this show.

“I had a lot of help with the bodies of the puppets,” he said. “Otherwise, I never could have gotten them all finished.”

Working on this show, he added, “has been super fun. This is like my fantasy football league; it’s what I do to play.”

A true original

Smith, the Over Our Head Players’ managing artistic director, spent several months working on writing the show with Lema.

The show, he said, “fits into our mission to present fresh, new, unique theater. Our audience loves comedy and music, and they should enjoy laughing at this show.”

Creating a show from scratch “involves a whole community of people,” he said. “We have people who made the puppets, the set and even the costumes for the puppets. And we have local musicians who play the music live at every performance. We’re so lucky to have the talent we do here.

“We hope the audiences at the shows have as much fun as we are having on stage.”