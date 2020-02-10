Miss Latina Scholarship Award Ceremony Feb. 22
RACINE — The annual Racine Miss Latina Scholarship Award Ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Maple Table, 520 Main St.

A scholarship will be awarded to the next Miss Latina Racine for the year 2020 with the help of community leaders. The evening will include dinner, speeches from the participants, a chance to win raffle prizes and an auction.

Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 19. The cost is $30 or $15 for ages 4-12. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Go to misslatinaracine.brownpapertickets.com, call 262-234-8610 or email misslatinaracine@gmail.com.

