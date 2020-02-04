Milwaukee Kids Expo set Feb. 8-9

WEST ALLIS — The Milwaukee Kids Expo is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, at Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St.

Back for its second year, this two-day event offers interactive exhibits and play opportunities for children of all ages as well as samples, shopping and resources for parents.

Play Zones will be set up throughout the site including bounce houses, petting zoo, rock-climbing wall, pony rides, caricature paintings and maze challenge. The main stage will feature interactive science shows, fairytale princess sing-a-longs and ballet school demonstrations. Visitors will be able to meet local child-related vendors and businesses ranging from toys and games to sports and fitness classes, learning devices, safety products, day cares, schools and camps.

Advance tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 and older. Tickets at the door cost $9 for adults and $6 for children. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. For tickets and a full list of exhibitors, go to milwaukeekidsexpo.com.

