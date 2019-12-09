Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble Holiday Concert at Grace

RACINE — The Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble will present Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave.

Under the direction of musical director Kaethe Grabenhofer, this year's theme celebrates the "Wonders of Christmas" with well-loved classic music of the season, along with festive new works, traditional favorites and sing-along carols.

Handel's beloved chorus "For Unto Us a Child Is Born" from Messiah will come alive for handbells in this arrangement marked to be played "joyfully, dancing and rhythmic." Wisconsin composer John Behnke wrote a unique arrangement that combines "Joy to the World" and "O Come, O Come Emmanuel." This selection is lively and engaging for this year's celebration of the 300th anniversary of "Joy to the World."

Also featured will be the ensemble's premiere performance of "Wonderdance," the award-winning composition by Robert Riker. The piece portrays a shepherd playing a lonely pipe tune on a hill when he is interrupted by angels announcing the birth of a Savior. A spirited dance continues as the music flows from Heaven to Earth and back. Riker is the winner of the 2016 Handbell Musicians of America's David R. Davidson Composition Contest.

Doors will open at 6:30 for this event. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

