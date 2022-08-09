 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Micah Olsan at Bristol Woodstock concert series

  • 0

BRISTOL — The free Bristol Woodstock concert series continues this evening, Aug. 11, with a performance by Micah Olsan, who performs pop/rock songs, including covers of popular hits.

The series, which debuted in 2021, takes place Thursday nights in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.

The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

The series continues on Aug. 18 with a performances by Indigo Canyon.

For more details about the music series and who is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New exhibition in Seattle is a must for Bruce Lee fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News