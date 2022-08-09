Micah Olsan at Bristol Woodstock concert series

BRISTOL — The free Bristol Woodstock concert series continues this evening, Aug. 11, with a performance by Micah Olsan, who performs pop/rock songs, including covers of popular hits.
The series, which debuted in 2021, takes place Thursday nights in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.
The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
The series continues on Aug. 18 with a performances by Indigo Canyon.
For more details about the music series and who is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.