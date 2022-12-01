 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merry & Bright Holiday Market Dec. 3-4 at Kenosha's Kemper Center,

KENOSHA — Kenosha Public Market is hosting the annual Merry & Bright Holiday Market this weekend at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront.

The special holiday edition of the Public Market is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4.

The market takes place in Kemper’s auditorium as well as outdoors in a large, heated tent and smaller tents along the pathways.

Also happening on both days is Christmas at Kemper, with Gallery of Trees and the historic Durkee Mansion also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The market will feature special holiday items, in addition to its usual mix of fresh and prepared foods, crafts and other goods. Also available is a cafe and full-service bar in the auditorium.

Note: Kenosha Public Market takes place at the same location on Saturdays through April 29. It will not take place Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

