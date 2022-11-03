 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"Memento Mori" play has world premiere at Carthage College

KENOSHA — For the 14th annual Carthage College New Play Initiative, Professor Neil Kristian Scharnick decided to go with an easy subject: Death.

Wait, what?

Not only does the play deal with our ultimate fate, but it asks the Big Questions: Why are we here? Why does that matter? And what comes next?

The play was written by the 11 Carthage students who were cast in the show, before there was a script or even a subject matter.

“We needed to find a subject that was universal, and mortality is universal,” Scharnick explained. “We’re all going to die someday. No matter what we do, we’re going to die.”

Before the cast and the director started working on the script together, the subject of death really hit home.

“We were working on this project with actor Donal Courtney, who was a teacher at an acting school in Killarney, Ireland,” Scharnick said. “He taught a course called ‘Manifesto,’ about empowering actors to create theater that is personally relevant, which produces a lot of one-man shows. I thought that was really exciting.”

While Courtney and Scharnick were forming plans for the Carthage project with Courtney, “he left the arts school where he taught and established the West End House School of Arts in Killarney, working with actor Michael Fassbender, who Courtney had introduced to acting.”

“Then we got word that Donal was battling cancer,” Scharnick said. “It was horrible and, considering our theme, it infused our project with even more meaning.”

In the spring, a colleague of Courtney’s came to Carthage to work with the students and Scharnick on writing the play during a weeklong workshop.

Courtney died in May at age 52, “and we pressed on with the project,” Scharnick said.

Courtney’s death wasn’t the only reminder “of the inescapability of death,” Scharnick added. “We also have a cast member whose dad just died very unexpectedly. That really drives home this concept.”

Shaping the narrative

Working on the project’s script involved two tracks, Scharnick said: “We had monologues about grief and loss, which is the realistic side of death. And then we had the more philosophical and abstract side, speculating about what comes after death.”

Ultimately, “Memento Mori” — a Latin phrase meaning “remember you must die” — “became more conventional than we expected,” Scharnick said.

“We wanted to make sure we included everyone’s ideas in the play,” he added. “It could have ended up being 11 short vignettes. Instead, we combined our efforts to create a narrative.”

In the play, a group of college-age friends have gathered at the funeral for their friend, Alice.

“We see the friends in the back of the church, talking together,” Scharnick said. “We also see Alice, who is in what we call ‘The In-Between’ after her death. She’s not in her final destination yet, and this ‘In-Between’ place gives her a space where she can look back on her life.”

Though the focus of the drama is on death and regrets and reflection, “our hope is that it is ultimately uplifting. We don’t shy away from the pain of grief,” Scharnick said, “but this is also a group of friends who need each other and who are there to comfort each other.”

Finding inspiration

“We came into this project committed to letting the play become what it becomes,” Scharnick said, adding that it was “inspired in part by the plays of Samuel Beckett, which grapple with these questions.” Beckett, he added, “was a favorite of Donal Courtney’s.”

The narrative was also inspired by the playwright Maurice Maeterlinck who “sees the division of time into past, present and future as an accident of human perception, not a reality,” Scharnick said.

“Memento Mori,” he added, “borrows heavily from Maeterlinck’s view of the soul and eternity. Alice has died, but she is not gone. She is simply ‘one living whom we no longer see.’”

Carthage student Rayven Craft is also a singer/songwriter, and she wrote a song that is performed in the show.

“The character Alice is also a musician,” Scharnick said. “Rayven really captured what we were going for in her song, which she also performs.”

Her song — “Whatever We Are” — contains this refrain:

“We are we are we are ... till we’re not

All the stars aren’t far from whatever we are

Maybe never and forever mean the same thing.”

Neil Kristian Scharnick

Scharnick

If you go

What: "Memento Mori," a world premiere play and part of Carthage College's New Play Initiative

Where: Carthage's Wartburg Theatre, on the north end of the campus at 2001 Alford Park Drive

When: Performances are 7:30 Friday and Saturday night and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4-6. Shows continue at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12.

Tickets: $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

Details: "Memento Mori" was written by the cast members and directors, dealing with life’s biggest questions: Why are we here? Why does that matter? And what comes next?  The cast includes Nicky Caldwell, Rayven Craft, Emily Halfmann, Grace Hanson, Sarah Loster, Bree Meinke, Elizabeth Neybert, Rose Reichert, Becca Robertson, Melissa Schmidt and Makayla Steinberg. The play runs about 80 minutes, with no intermission.

New Play Initiative

Carthage College’s New Play Initiative started more than a decade ago, launching with a production of “Honest” by Eric Simonson.

Theater professor Herschel Kruger started the program during the 2008-2009 school year, commissioning original works each year for the Carthage theater program.

Kruger said he never expected the New Play Initiative to go for a decade — and counting.

“I thought we’d do three or four, but there was no reason to stop,” he said. “We encourage our students to write, too, and we’ve done some of those productions. The New Play Initiative inspires our students to believe they can do it.”

Going international

In 2013, Carthage College's theater department took its new play overseas for the first time, bringing "A Clamour of Rooks" to Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin. Ten years later, Carthage Theatre is heading back to Ireland — to Dublin and Killarney — with "Memento Mori." This 14th installment in Carthage's New Play Initiative is being developed in cooperation with Ireland's newest theater school, West End House School of Arts in Killarney.

The show's world premiere is this week at Carthage. In January, the students and faculty who are working will travel to Dublin for 10 days. "We'll perform the show there," said  Professor Neil Kristian Scharnick. "The students will also take a theater course and we'll tour the area."

After the Dublin visit, the show will be performed at the West End House School of Arts in Killarney.

"It means a lot for us to take the show to Killarney," Scharnick said. 

This collaboration was one of the last projects Donal Courtney, one of the school's founders, worked on before his death in May.

