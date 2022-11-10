"Memento Mori" play debuts at Carthage College

KENOSHA — For the 14th annual Carthage College New Play Initiative, Professor Neil Kristian Scharnick decided to go with an easy subject: Death.

Not only does the play deal with our ultimate fate, but it asks the Big Questions: Why are we here? Why does that matter? And what comes next?

The play was written by the 11 Carthage students who were cast in the show.

“We needed to find a subject that was universal, and mortality is universal,” Scharnick explained. “We’re all going to die someday. No matter what we do, we’re going to die.”

Working on the project’s script involved two tracks, Scharnick said: “We had monologues about grief and loss, which is the realistic side of death. And then we had the more philosophical and abstract side, speculating about what comes after death.”

Ultimately, “Memento Mori” — a Latin phrase meaning “remember you must die” — “became more conventional than we expected,” Scharnick said.

“We wanted to make sure we included everyone’s ideas in the play,” he added. “It could have ended up being 11 short vignettes. Instead, we combined our efforts to create a narrative.”

In the play, a group of college-age friends have gathered at the funeral for their friend, Alice.

“We see the friends in the back of the church, talking together,” Scharnick said. “We also see Alice, who is in what we call ‘The In-Between’ after her death. She’s not in her final destination yet, and this ‘In-Between’ place gives her a space where she can look back on her life.”

Though the focus of the drama is on death and regrets and reflection, “our hope is that it is ultimately uplifting. We don’t shy away from the pain of grief,” Scharnick said, “but this is also a group of friends who need each other and who are there to comfort each other.”

The details

What: “Memento Mori,” a world premiere play and part of Carthage College’s New Play Initiative

Where: Carthage’s Wartburg Theatre, on the north end of the campus at 2001 Alford Park Drive

When: Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12.

Tickets: $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

Note: The play runs about 80 minutes, with no intermission.

Details: “Memento Mori” was written by the cast members and directors, dealing with — literally — life and death. The cast includes Nicky Caldwell, Rayven Craft, Emily Halfmann, Grace Hanson, Sarah Loster, Bree Meinke, Elizabeth Neybert, Rose Reichert, Becca Robertson, Melissa Schmidt and Makayla Steinberg.