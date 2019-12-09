Meet artist Gayle Weber at event

RACINE — Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St., will host an evening with local artist Gayle Weber during a meet the artist event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Weber creates multi-media two-dimensional and three-dimensional works in acrylic on canvas, and her subjects are birds, nature and patriotism.
As a stay-home-mother to four children, Weber began her artistic journey doing decorative painting in oils. Because of her love of nature, her course then shifted to painting birds in acrylic. Many of Weber's canvases feature three-dimensional accents. Most recently her love for her country has led her to express her patriotism in the form of paintings of majestic eagles with the American flag, some featuring historic quotes of great Americans.