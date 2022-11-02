'Mean Girls' opens Nov. 10 at Bradford high School

KENOSHA — The Broadway musical "Mean Girls" will be performed at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, starting Nov. 12.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12 and 2 p.m. continuing Nov. 10-12.

This is the high school version of the musical about Cady Heron, who grew up on an African savanna. Still, nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois.

How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George.

But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The musical is based on the 2004 movie of the same name.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members.

Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door, unless the show is sold out.