 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

'Mean Girls' opens Nov. 10 at Bradford high School

  • 0

KENOSHA — The Broadway musical "Mean Girls" will be performed at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, starting Nov. 12.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12 and 2 p.m.  continuing Nov. 10-12.

This is the high school version of the musical about Cady Heron, who grew up on an African savanna. Still, nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George.

But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. 

The musical is based on the 2004 movie of the same name.

People are also reading…

Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members.

Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door, unless the show is sold out.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Julie Powell, food writer behind Julie & Julia, dead at 49

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News