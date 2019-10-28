{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Fire Department IAFF Local 321 will hold a Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser and Packer party from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St.

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 3:25 p.m. There will be a 14-foot outdoor viewing screen under a tent, a DJ, 50/50 raffle and other raffles with prizes.

