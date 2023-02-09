Marcus Theatres, which operates the Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., in Sturtevant, has a Marcus Best Picture passport program for Academy Awards season.

This electronic passport costs $40 and includes an electronic ticket to each of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture, plus the anthology films nominated for Best Animated Short and Live Action Short.

The films will be screened from Feb. 24 through March 12 at 30 Marcus Theatres and Movie Taverns across the U.S.

“The passport uses the latest technology to accommodate viewing preferences and the most hectic schedules, with the moviegoer choosing the specific theater, date and showtime,” Marcus officials said.

Purchasing the passport can save a participant up to $30 versus buying individual film admissions.

Passport holders will also receive 20% off on all concessions and food (excluding alcohol) throughout the series.

“The Marcus Best Picture passport allows avid moviegoers to binge several films marathon-style or casual moviegoers to enjoy the movies at a more leisurely pace across the full 17-day span,” officials said.

Nominated for Best Picture are:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (R):

A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (PG-13):

Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Standard pricing applies for non-passport admission to this film.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (R):

Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

“Elvis” (PG-13):

The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (R):

A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.

“The Fabelmans” (PG-13):

Growing up in post-World War II-era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

“Tár” (R):

Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors, and the very first female director of a major German orchestra.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13):

After 30 years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads Top Gun’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

“Triangle of Sadness” (PG-13):

A fashion model celebrity couple joins an eventful cruise for the super-rich.

“Women Talking” (PG-13):

Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.

To purchase the Best Picture passport, log on at marcustheatres.com/bestpicturepassport.