"Mamma Mia!" opening at Racine Theatre Guild

As the Racine Theatre Guild’s managing and artistic director, Doug Instenes has overseen a lot of musicals.

But this might be the first time he’s going full rock concert on the stage.

Instenes is directing “Mamma Mia!” for the Theatre Guild, opening Friday night.

The musical, which debuted in London in 1999 and has gone on to become a global sensation, is built around songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA.

That “jukebox” format adds to the complexity of producing such an ambitious show in community theater.

“The biggest challenge is that the show is really a rock concert with some dialogue added to tie the show together,” he said. “Some of the songs work well put into a theater piece, while some others are just really wonderful songs that may not fit into the story line.

“What makes this different from other musicals is the amount of off-stage background singing,” he added. “Almost every song has background vocals. That is very difficult in our theater.”

The music — featuring such hit songs as “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All” and the title song — is “the selling point” for the show, Instenes said.

“Mamma Mia!” is more than just a hit stage show, seen by more than 65 million people around the world. There have also been two “Mamma Mia!” movies and even a museum dedicated to the pop group that started it all.

“When I was in Stockholm in December, we went to the ABBA museum,” Instenes said. “Even with a reservation, we had to wait two hours in line. How many bands have their own museum?”

Welcome to Greece

“Mamma Mia!” is set on a fictional Greek island, which has to be re-created on a stage in Wisconsin.

“Steve Barnes has designed a wonderful set,” Instenes said, including a two-story taverna that can be used for a number of different locations.

In addition to the setting, audiences “will be amazed by the quality of the performers,” Instenes said. “We are so lucky to have compiled such a talented cast. The singing and dance is worth the price of the ticket. Then you throw in some acting, and I think people will be very impressed.”

Most audience members, Instenes assumes, come to the theater already familiar with the show.

“I expect that most people who are coming to the show have either seen it once before or know the music,” he said. “This is not a show where the director can take too much creative license. It’s ‘Mamma Mia.’ It is what it is. You have to be true to the songs.”

Or, as ABBA would put it, you have to say, “Thank You for the Music.”

