'Mamma Mia!' auditions planned at RTG

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for “Mamma Mia!” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St.

On a Greek island paradise, Sophie is getting ready to marry her fiancé, Sky. To make her wedding day perfect, Sophie only has one wish — that her father walks her down the aisle. The only problem? She doesn’t know who he is. After discovering secrets from her mother’s past, Sophie invites three men who could all be her father to the wedding. Intertwined with ABBA’s timeless songs, the hit musical is a celebration of love, laughter, family and friendship.

The show requires a large cast and ensemble with roles for women and men ages 16 and older. Individuals of all ethnicities and levels of experience are encouraged to audition. Those interested in auditioning must sign up for an hour time slot. They should bring sheet music and sing a prepared song. An accompanist will be provided. They will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.

Director is Douglas Instenes. To register for an audition time, call the Theatre Guild at 262-633-4218 or emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org.

“Mamma Mia!” will go into rehearsal in March and performs weekends May 8-24. For more information, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

