Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Friday night show

Well, yeah, it’s New Years’ weekend so not as much live music happening as usual. But there are options to be had.

Being one of the most consistent bookers in 2022, 58 Below is ending the year with a bang. Three bands will hit the stage Friday night with different sounds in each. Dead Eye Ry is the acoustic act put together by Ryan Nowotarski from the band Inbound. He does a variety of audience favorites from the decades, along with his own material.

The Hooks land somewhere in the "alt punk field." Guitarist Brandon Rangel, guitarist Justin Cornell, drummer Ridge Rucker and bassist Joey Ruiz have been around for a while in this band and others. You’ll dig them.

Perfect Change, based in McHenry, Ill., is a quartet that plays a mix of pop, punk, blues and rock 'n' roll, including their versions of hit songs and original tunes.

Perfect Change, The Hooks and Dead Eye Ry perform starting at 8 Friday night, Dec. 30, at 58 Below,504 58th St. in Kenosha.

New Year's at Union Park

New Year's Eve should be about fun. Yeah, reflections on the past, hopes and plans for the future, blah, blah, blah. But fun, right?

That’s the plan for New Year's Eve at Union Park Tavern. Beaker will rock out the old year in style. How fun is that? Ex-Uncle is also performing.

Beaker is a trip to see perform. The gang wears lab coats (you know, like scientists with beakers). Oh, and a crazed squirrel runs around sometime. They’re not just funny, they also play a cool mix of riffs rock, punk and funky fun.

Ex-Uncle is a party rock band that over time has gotten a little funkier, perhaps a bit dirtier and working on that whole "stoner disco" genre thing.

Beaker and Ex-Uncle perform starting at 9 Saturday night, Dec. 31, at Union Park Tavern,4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Indigo Canyon show

A week or so ago, I wrote about the full band Indigo Canyon. If you checked that out and liked it, you should come out to Racine’s 1 of Us Brewing on Friday to hear the core duo of the band.

Todd Steffenhagen and Michelle Warnecke will perform a pretty wide swath of classic and modern hits along with their original songs. The Indigo Canyon duo places a premium on excellent vocals, good guitar work and great crowd interaction.

Indigo Canyon Duo performs 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at 1 of Us Brewing Co., 8100 Washington Ave. in Racine.

Best wishes

No New Year's resolutions here. I just wish you well.

I wish you to keep getting up every day to battle again and love and care and appreciate.

If you just read this column for amusement, I wish for you to actually go to a small venue and see that live music is NOT dead.

While you’re at it, go to an art gallery, too, or check out one of Michelle Ranee’s events that mix visual and audio art. Buy stuff from artists. If you post a song clip or visual art and photograghs, credit the artist. It’s how we make money, how people know what we do.

Have fun. Enjoy. Peace and bliss.