Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Roman Street show

The Racine Zoo’s Animal Crackers Jazz Series starts up Wednesday for its 35th season.

Nestled on a grassy hill with Lake Michigan right behind the stage, it’s a great setting for a concert.

The opening night artist is Roman Street. The band features brothers Noah and Josh Thompson on guitars and is named after an old Roman Street in the Alps where they studied guitar.

Roman Street is a Billboard and iTunes charting band, with many people pegging them as the next generation of jazz fusion. That classification is a wee bit short, though, as the band also hits on classical, contemporary, Latin and “nuevo flamenco” styles of music.

That all said, Roman Street is able to keep things sounding light, simple and organic.

Future Animal Crackers’ shows feature Marion Meadows, Steely Dane and Down to the Bone. Season tickets for four shows are $90; individual shows are $30 online (racinezoo.org) or $35 at the gate. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. There will be several concessions options onsite. No alcohol carry-ins are allowed.

Roman Street performs Wednesday, July 13, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. in Racine.

PB&J concerts

Kenosha’s favorite lunchtime and after-work concerts are back at Veterans Memorial Park.

Peanut Butter & Jam opens today with an 11:30 a.m. acoustic show and a 6 p.m. concert by Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials.

The Chicago act has played here many times and always deliver a great time. The band has performed at every major blues festival in the world as well as countless clubs, sweaty dives and lakefront parks.

Lil’ Ed Williams is a bona-fide top shelf slide guitarist, and the Blues Imperials are a hard rocking boogie blues machine. Add to that, Williams, in his trademark bright suits and fez, is a wonderful performer.

The free shows are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are available for purchase, or pack your own picnic. Admission is Free. Veterans Park is Downtown at Kenosha’s harbor, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Zoofunkyou show

How is it possible to go wrong with a band called Zoofunkyou? The Chicago band will make its debut appearance Friday night at George’s Tavern in Racine.

Zoofu members say they are dedicated “to spreading love through music and creating inclusive events where people from all walks of life can feel safe.”

Instrumentally, the band is packed, with alto saxophone, trumpet, trombone and bass trumpet joining the more standard guitar, bass, keys and percussion. I’m not sure if the horns will be at this show due to the coziness of the place, but Zoofunkyou is pretty fine without them.

Well, what does Zoofunkyou sound like? They’re kind of retro in a great way, putting a bit of blues on their psychedelic soul funk.

Zoofunkyou performs at 9 Friday night, July 8, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine. Admission is $10.

Two-band show

Let’s face it. Daniel Thompson is one talented guy. His current musical project (he is also a writer, photographer, videographer and more) is Daniel and His 3 A.M Saints, performing Friday at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha.

Whether through words or images or sounds, Thompson is a storyteller. Check out his new song, “I Just Gotta Say,” at the Bandcamp link, https://3amsaints.bandcamp.com/track/i-just-gotta-say.

For this show, Daniel and His 3 A.M Saints will play his “Loves of Joe Monroe” set, “cover some of my influences and generally just be me from 9 p.m. to midnight.” It’s a two-artist bill with Yves Francois et Rocambu Jazz performing first.

Yves Francois et Rocambu Jazz performs 6 to 9 p.m. and Daniel Thompson and His 3 A.M Saints perform 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 8, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.