Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Signing off

How can a live music show at a venue, with the owner's birthday happening, AND it being the band's final show be anything other than a fun time?

Come on, play along and don’t start thinking of ways.

When The Boys Named Goo perform Saturday night at The Void in Racine, it really should be a fun time.

The idea is simple. Four friends -- Dustin Dykstra, Travis Gaastra, Dan Dreckmann and Nate Johnson -– who have performed in other projects get together to play some of their favorite '90s songs. No posing, no drama, just nostalgic songs in a retro bar.

The Boys Named Goo perform starting at 9 Saturday night, Aug. 13, at The Void, 213 Sixth St. in Racine.

PB & Jam concert change

Not all concerts are happening at night when you’re ready for bed. How about a lunch-hour concert? Or would you prefer a show starting right after you get off your 9-to5 job?

Either way, Kenosha’s Peanut Butter and Jam is your gig.

On Thursday, you can hear Rosie and the Rivets for free at Veterans Memorial Park at lunch time or the early evening. (There will be refreshments available for purchase so don’t worry about missing a meal.)

(Yes, this is a lineup change from the originally scheduled show featuring Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers.)

Rosie and the Rivets are described by concert organizers as "the premier retro rock 'n' roll tribute show, performing the best music of the 1950s and early 1960s -- along with some contemporary music with a retro twist."

Elvis on the beach

There’s a nostalgia show right at the beach in Racine on Sunday afternoon.

The Elvis and Friends show will be shaking and cooing at Racine’s Beachside Oasis. Although the real Elvis Presley is still in hiding, David “Elvis” Kirby is a pretty good stand-in. Add to that, one of his "Friends" is Marilyn Monroe in the person of longtime model, spokesperson, actor and singer Lori Minetti. Some other favorites from the '60s are also likely to make an appearance.

Busy on Sunday? You can stop by the Beachside Oasis at 4 p.m. Saturday for a show by The Conscious Rockers.

First off, The Conscious Rockers are a reggae band from Chicago. The band has a multicultural feel, with members coming from Chicago, the Caribbean and Warsaw, Poland. They have shared venues with the likes of The Wailers and Yellowman.

Take your pick of which "Life is a Beach" day is best for you -- or hit both shows.

Refreshments are available for purchase there, and don’t bring your own alcohol. Or pets for that matter, unless they stay on the walking path.

The Conscious Rockers perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and Elvis & Friends perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Racine’s Beachside Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St. on Racine's lakefront.

Babe-alon 5 show

Babe-alon 5 is coming back to Kenosha for their “Winter Wonderland” show.

Wait, are we getting ahead of ourselves here? Nope, that's correct. The "Winter Wonderland" show is Saturday night at Kenosha's Rhode Center for the Arts. Why Winter Wonderland? Who knows? These Babes operate on a different plane from most other acts out there.

This time, the Babes will have a full band with them, too.

The Babe-alon Sisters -- Kasey Foster, Kiley B. Moore and Tara Smith -- perform songs from the '30s, '40s and '50s, along with "absurdity, hilarity and, umm, vulgarity." There are door prizes, too. Each ticket purchased comes with a raffle ticket. Tickets are $15 for non-reserved general admission seats or $20 for reserved seating at kenoshaentertainment.com.

Babe-alon 5 will perform starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Show at The Nash

Let’s clear up some confusion. Yes, Blue Bear Que is no longer operating at The Nash in Downtown Racine. And, yes again, The Nash is still having great shows on the outdoor stage. The 1982 Horlick High School Class will have its 40th (gulp) Reunion Party Saturday at The Nash with a concert by Weird Science.

The band is a good fit for the Class of ’82 as well as people with fresher tastes. Weird Science takes classic 1980s party music, dumps the drum machine and keys tied to that era and powers things up to a modern power pop, high energy rock 'n' roll performance.

Weird Science performs 7 to 10 Saturday night, Aug. 13, for the Horlick High School Reunion Party at The Nash, 522 Sixth St. in Racine.