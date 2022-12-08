Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Blank Fest is back

One of my favorite live music events anywhere is returning to McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine, starting Friday.

Blank Fest is back for its 16th year of providing great live music, blankets and other necessities for the homeless and others in need.

Admission for each day is a new or gently used blanket or toiletries (please don’t be cheap — my words, not the organizers) or $10.

In addition to blankets, organizers say other items that are needed include hats, gloves, scarves, granola and protein bars, coffee, hot chocolate, bottles of water and jackets and coats.

The Friday music lineup consists of Bellends (a band made up of former Whiskey of the Damned and Camden members), Radiation (playing Celtic rock, traditional Irish folk, punk and folk metal) and The Rock-A-Dials (American roots music). For Saturday, it’s Higgins (rock, punk, stoner music), Grislier (punk and a wide variety of “post whatevers”) and Hey, Muchacho (indie rock). Sunday features an early 2 p.m. start with Ian Gould (Celtic, classics and covers from Belfast).

Remember, it’s about helping the homeless. Nothing more, nothing less.

Blank Fest starts at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

Symphony holiday concert

It’s Kenosha’s time for a big salute to the holidays: The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will present “Together For the Holidays,” the group’s annual holiday concert at Reuther Central High School.

In addition to seasonal numbers, the show will feature dancers from the Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts bringing “The Nutcracker” selections to life. Other holiday highlights include a performance of “A Christmas Festival” and an audience sing-along. Also, the Lincoln Chamber Singers of Carthage College will perform vocal selections of the season.

General admission tickets are $30 available at the link at kenoshasymphony.org. Children under 18 years of age and college students with an ID are admitted free of charge but still need an admission ticket.

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra performs its holiday concert 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Reuther Central High School Auditorium, 913 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Good show, good cause

Two of Kenosha’s best-known performers will make the short trek north for a Saturday night show at Route 20.

Ben Mulwana and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers will both perform, with $5 of every ticket sold (tickets are $20) going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Kenosha Creative Space. NAMI is dedicated to improving the lives of millions of Americans affected by mental illness. The Creative Space is the Downtown Kenosha magnet for entrepreneurs, artists and community members who are looking for an inclusive and resource-rich space to foster arts growth.

Mulwana is a Ugandan-born artist now residing here. Soulful lyrics, personal and attention grabbing presence and a wide range of musical inspiration are his calling cards. Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers are an audience favorite. The cello-infused alternative pop rock band, helmed by the magnetic Ade, is actively involved in raising awareness on human trafficking, the homeless, cancer, mental health and other issues. They can do all this while still delivering an energetic and fun show.

Ben Mulwana and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers perform starting at 7:30 Saturday night, Dec. 10, at Route 20, 14001 Durand Ave. (on Highway 11 in Racine, just west of I-94.) Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The $20 tickets are available at rte20.com or at the door.

Better watch out!

Santa Claus is coming to town and that’s all right. However, if Krampus comes to visit, you’d better watch out because you might cry.

While St. Nicholas night and Krampusnacht happened earlier this week, the big Krampusnacht Kenosha Naughty Arts Market, with live music, takes place Saturday, starting at 4 p.m., at 58 Below in Downtown Kenosha.

Most people know St. Nicholas night as the European celebration where good children get some goodies in their stocking the night of Dec. 5 and the naughty kids get a lump of coal. The celebration of Krampusnacht goes a lot wilder than coal, but we’re all nice here, right?

Organizers here are lining up a killer night with art, plants, jewelry, oddities, a Krampus photo booth, specialty drinks, an Ugliest (just plain ugly doesn’t cut it here) Sweater Contest and live music all night.

There will be 15 or so arts market vendors, including Michelle Ranee Artistry, BISLB, N’Cognito Tattoo Crew, Ascender G Studio, Stopa Succs, Ashmethyst, Peace Decay, Moonlit Roots, Love & Light Tarot, Obsidian Awakening, Jill Zgorzelski, Celtic-Naughty, Pumpkin Patch, N Soaps Co. and Andrew Goebel.

Music artists performing include Daniel Thompson, Just Chris, Little Couch Band and Indigo Canyon.

Here’s hoping your kids don’t ever run into the real Krampus. Seriously, check it out.

Kenosha’s Naughty Arts Market is 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 10, at 58 Below, 504 58th St. in Kenosha.